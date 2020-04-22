e-paper
Fire at tyre repair shop in Ludhiana, no casualty

Fire at tyre repair shop in Ludhiana, no casualty

Staff at a nearby petrol pump controlled them flames with fire extinguishers before the fire tenders came in

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Fire broke out at a tyre puncture repair shop near Marry Land Resort on Dugri road on Wednesday night. No casualty was reported.

As per information, the shop is situated next to a petrol pump, whose staff used fire extinguishers to control the blaze. Firefighters said the cause of fire is uncertain and the shutter of the shop was also open when they had reached the spot.

Sub-fire officer Maninder Singh said they had received an alert around 8:30 pm from a police patrolling party and a fire tender was rushed to the spot. It took the team around an hour to douse the blaze.

