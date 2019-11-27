e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Fire breaks out at Badlapur factory; 9 workers injured

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:17 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Nine workers were injured in a major fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC on Tuesday. The workers suffered severe burns and are currently recuperating at the National Burns Centre in Airoli.

The fire broke out at Omkar Specialty Chemicals Private Limited around 11.30am and was doused by 5.30pm.

The fire brigade is yet to identify the cause of the fire but confirmed that it broke out on the ground floor of the chemical factory before spreading to the other floors of the three-storey building.

Fire tenders from Badlapur MIDC, Ambernath, Anand Nagar MIDC, Kalyan and Bhiwandi reached the spot and helped control the blaze.

“In the beginning, we focused on ensuring that the fire did not spread to other factories. As a precaution, all workers from a cloth factory in the vicinity were evacuated,” said Bhagwat Sonone, chief fire officer, Badlapur fire brigade.

“It was very difficult to control the fire but we managed to rescue nine factory workers,” he said.

top news
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
H D Kumaraswamy is sad at Devendra Fadnavis’ fate. He explains.
H D Kumaraswamy is sad at Devendra Fadnavis’ fate. He explains.
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities