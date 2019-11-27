Fire breaks out at Badlapur factory; 9 workers injured

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:17 IST

Nine workers were injured in a major fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC on Tuesday. The workers suffered severe burns and are currently recuperating at the National Burns Centre in Airoli.

The fire broke out at Omkar Specialty Chemicals Private Limited around 11.30am and was doused by 5.30pm.

The fire brigade is yet to identify the cause of the fire but confirmed that it broke out on the ground floor of the chemical factory before spreading to the other floors of the three-storey building.

Fire tenders from Badlapur MIDC, Ambernath, Anand Nagar MIDC, Kalyan and Bhiwandi reached the spot and helped control the blaze.

“In the beginning, we focused on ensuring that the fire did not spread to other factories. As a precaution, all workers from a cloth factory in the vicinity were evacuated,” said Bhagwat Sonone, chief fire officer, Badlapur fire brigade.

“It was very difficult to control the fire but we managed to rescue nine factory workers,” he said.