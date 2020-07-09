e-paper
Fire in Ludhiana’s car accessories godown

It is suspected that a short circuit in the electricity lines in the area caused the fire. The fire broke out at around noon and the firefighting operations continued for over two hours

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Panic prevailed in the residential colonies in the New Kundanpuri area after a fire broke out in the godown of a car accessories shop situated on the ground floor of a residential building on Thursday.

It was a close shave for a senior citizen who was residing in the other room situated on the ground floor and was rescued by his neighbours.

It is suspected that a short circuit in the electricity lines in the area caused the fire. The fire broke out at around noon and the firefighting operations continued for over two hours.

Fireman, Rajan Singh said, “Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the operations to put out the fire continued for around two hours. No casualty was reported.”

