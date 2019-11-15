Firoz Khan’s appointment totally by the book: BHU V-C

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:16 IST

Selection panel called him the best, most suitable candidate after the interview

VARANASI Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice-chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar said on Friday that the appointment of Firoz Khan as assistant professor in the department of Sahitya in Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vijnan (SVDV) is because the selection committee referred to him as the most suitable candidate after the interview and unanimously recommended his selection.

On Thursday, Bhatnagar called on students staging a sit-in outside the V-C’s lodge protesting against the appointment of a non-Hindu in the faculty and urged them to end their sit-in. He said the selection committee for the post, chaired by him, had met on November 5. The selection committee comprised visitor’s nominee, subject experts, dean of the faculty of SVDV, head of the department of Sahitya and OBC observer as members. On the basis of the performance in the interview, the selection committee recommended Dr Firoz for the post of assistant professor. Bhatnagar reiterated that all rules and regulations had been strictly followed.

Stressing that eligibility was the only criterion for selection of teaching and non-teaching staff, he said that the university is committed to providing equal opportunities to everyone, irrespective of religion, caste, community and gender. He reiterated that the BHU Act was followed in letter and spirit in the selection of Khan, which was also made keeping in mind the guidelines of the government of India and the UGC.

The vice-chancellor appealed to the protesting students to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the faculty of SVDV in particular and the university in general. During the meeting with the students, it was agreed upon that constitutional or legal opinion may be sought on the doubts that students may have with respect to the BHU ACT.