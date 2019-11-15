e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Firoz Khan’s appointment totally by the book: BHU V-C

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Selection panel called him the best, most suitable candidate after the interview

VARANASI Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice-chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar said on Friday that the appointment of Firoz Khan as assistant professor in the department of Sahitya in Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vijnan (SVDV) is because the selection committee referred to him as the most suitable candidate after the interview and unanimously recommended his selection.

On Thursday, Bhatnagar called on students staging a sit-in outside the V-C’s lodge protesting against the appointment of a non-Hindu in the faculty and urged them to end their sit-in. He said the selection committee for the post, chaired by him, had met on November 5. The selection committee comprised visitor’s nominee, subject experts, dean of the faculty of SVDV, head of the department of Sahitya and OBC observer as members. On the basis of the performance in the interview, the selection committee recommended Dr Firoz for the post of assistant professor. Bhatnagar reiterated that all rules and regulations had been strictly followed.

Stressing that eligibility was the only criterion for selection of teaching and non-teaching staff, he said that the university is committed to providing equal opportunities to everyone, irrespective of religion, caste, community and gender. He reiterated that the BHU Act was followed in letter and spirit in the selection of Khan, which was also made keeping in mind the guidelines of the government of India and the UGC.

The vice-chancellor appealed to the protesting students to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the faculty of SVDV in particular and the university in general. During the meeting with the students, it was agreed upon that constitutional or legal opinion may be sought on the doubts that students may have with respect to the BHU ACT.

top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities