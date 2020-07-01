First IAS officer with J&K domicile counters fake posts attributed to him on social media

cities

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:29 IST

Navin Kumar Choudhary, who recently became the first IAS officer to get the domicile certificate of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday expressed regrets over “false and malicious” reports being carried against him.

Choudhary said, “Reports were being published quoting me from Twitter and other social media portals, but the fact of the matter is that I have not been using any platforms for the past several years.”

“Those carrying reports should have first verified them,” he added.

The senior IAS officer also refused to react to Naitonal Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah’s remarks soon after the former was given domicile certificate by Tehsildar Bahu in Jammu.

“I will not react (to Omar Abdullah and other parties from Kashmir). It is a personal issue and I have no comments for them. I have also not made any comments anywhere. All (reports) are wrong reportage,” he said.

Countering fake messages and photos being sent by some fake Twitter handle accounts created using his name, Choudhary, who is principal secretary of agriculture, horticulture, animal, sheep husbandry and cooperative departments, also officially informed that for the last several years he has not been using any social media platform like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn etc”.

He further informed that this matter has already been brought to the notice of J&K Police cyber cell for taking appropriate action, and twitter.com has also been intimated about this serious matter.

After Choudhary, along with 25,000 people, was granted a domicile certificate by the J&K administration, Kashmir centric parties said they have been opposing the law from the very beginning and could see the nefarious design behind it.

Choudhary has also served in IT, finance, industries and tourism departments in J&K in his long career.

“All our misgivings about the new domicile rules in J&K are coming to the fore. We in JKNC opposed the changes because we could see the nefarious design behind the changes. The people of J&K on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountains will be the sufferers of these domicile rules,” former chief minister Omar Abdullah had tweeted.