Fitness club directed to pay Rs15,000 compensation to customer for causing mental harassment

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 20:50 IST

PUNE The Pune district consumer disputes redressal forum has directed a fitness club in Kalyaninagar to pay ₹15,000 as compensation to a customer on account of causing mental and physical harassment due to deficiency in service.

The forum comprising president Umesh Jawalikar and members Kshitija Kulkarni and Sangeeta Deshmukh issued the order on January 21 on the complaint lodged in October 2019.

Vishnu JSB, the complainant, in his application moved before the forum stated that he had paid Rs 15,400 towards one-year membership agreement with the fitness club, Kalyaninagar.

He had sent an email to the fitness club management informing them to charge him only for three months of service citing personal and health reasons, and requested a refund. The complaint was filed after the management failed to refund the said amount.

The forum sent a notice to the fitness club at its address seeking its say on the complaint, but they were absent for the hearing and the forum gave the order ex parte.

The judgement stated, “The fitness club showed deficiency in providing service and so should pay compensation to the customer. The compensation should be paid within 30 days from the date of the order.”

The forum reasoned out that on perusal of the terms and conditions in the contract, there was a clause that the said membership can be transferred to a relative. Accordingly, the complainant had informed the company by email requesting them to transfer the membership to his relative. However, the email was not responded by the fitness club administration. The forum came to the conclusion that the club caused mental harassment to the complainant and passed the order.