Five fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in Ludhiana in 24 hours

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:17 IST

Five fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the city in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases to 12. Of the total, three patients have died due to the deadly virus.

A 52- year-old woman from Mehal Kalan village in Barnala died in Fortis Hospital on Chandigarh Road on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Karamjit Kaur. She was staying with her parents in Pakhowal village and could not return to Barnala due to the lockdown. Her relatives stated that her health began to deteriorate on March 30 but she was admitted to the hospital on April 6 after she complained of difficulty in breathing and chest pain.

Her husband, who is a truck driver, is reported to be stuck in Guwahati.

Son of city’s first Covid-19 casualty tests positive

The older son of Ludhiana’s first Covid-19 casualty (Puja, 42) also tested positive on Thursday. Puja’s two sons had earlier tested negative for the virus, but were still kept in quarantine for observation.

On Wednesday, the older son developed symptoms of the virus, following which his samples were sent for testing.

Besides, a snatcher, two persons, including a 15- year- old boy from Gure village, a 32- year- year- old man from Ramgarh Bhullar village who were associated with Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi have also tested positive.

Sharing details, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that so far 507 persons have been tested, out of which, 467 reports have arrived, 12 persons have been tested positive and three deaths were reported due to Covid-19. He added that 442 persons have been tested negative. Agrawal further added that out of the 12 cases, one case was from Barnala and the another was from Jalandhar.

He also confirmed that the cops who came in contact with the Covid-19 positive snatcher have been kept in isolation and their samples will be sent for testing after five days.

DC marks an inquiry

The deputy commissioner has marked an inquiry in a case where a suspected Covid-19 patients, referred by civil hospital to Christian Medical College (CMCH), was allegedly denied admission and referred to some other hospital.

“I have marked an inquiry in this regard and asked the civil surgeon to file a report,” said Agrawal.

The DC also appealed to the residents of Ludhiana to assist the Punjab government and district administration so that the number of Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) patients does not rise in the district.

He clarified that if people stay indoors, then it would certainly help in checking the situation to go out of hand.

He again reiterated that people should remain indoors and strictly follow all directions issued by the government.