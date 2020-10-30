e-paper
Home / Cities / Five more Covid deaths in J&K

Five more Covid deaths in J&K

So far, 86,026 people have recovered from the disease in the UT.

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Jammu.
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Jammu.(AP)
         

Jammu and Kashmir recorded five more Covid-related deaths and 556 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday. The UT’s Covid count has mounted to 94,330 and the death toll stands at 1,471.

Officials said that 347 people tested positive in Kashmir and 219 in Jammu. Two people died in Jammu and three in Kashmir.

So far, 86,026 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate has increased more than 90%. Presently there are now 6,835 active cases in J&K.

A total of 978 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 493 in Jammu. Also, the total tests conducted in the UT have crossed 22.84 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 109. In Kashmir, the maximum fresh cases were witnessed in Srinagar where 141 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 66.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 19,245 cases and 353 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,458 cases and 255 deaths.

Till date, 6.55 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,336 in home quarantine, 6,835 in isolation, and 45, 064 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.85 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

