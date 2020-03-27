Five more discharged in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, after testing negative

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:46 IST

PUNE: Five more patients of Covid-19 were discharged on late Thursday night and Friday morning after they tested negative for the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Three of these patients were from Pimpri-Chinchwad who were discharged on Friday morning and two from Pune.

Of the 22 positive patients still admitted in the city, two were critical and four were in private hospitals.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 13 positive cases admitted in hospitals in Pune and nine in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The three discharged in Pimpri-Chinchwad belonged to the same Dubai group which was part of the ‘zero case’ couple in the state. The couple is referred to as ‘Zero Case’ as it was the first reported positive Covid-19 case in Maharashtra.

All the five patients had completed the 14 day quarantine period and had tested negative in two consecutive tests after the incubation period.

The three persons discharged in Pimpri-Chinchwad were asked to stay at home and follow government guideline strictly.’

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the three patients were admitted to the municipal corporation’s Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) 14 days ago.

The three patients in an audio recording released by the civic body said they were treated very well by the hospital staff and they spent the isolation period with heartfullness meditation and reading books.

No positive case has been reported from the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation area in the last seven days.

Hardikar said the civic administration has been prompt in identifying foreign-returned travelers and getting them tested. “There were 360 such people in Pimpri-Chinchwad and we assisted them in home quarantine and monitored them closely. Alongside, we undertook cleaning of contamination zones and nearly 300 people were deployed for field surveys.

A total of 1,306 people have been quarantined so far and 4,47,367 surveyed.

Enforcement of lockdown and effective communication for social distancing with the help of district collector and divisional commissioner was ensured.

In a single day, we created a separate isolation hospital for Covid-19 at the Bhosari Government Hospital and created isolation wards at YCMH.