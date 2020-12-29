e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Cities / Flip back in time: Ambernath numismatist has amassed 2,000 rare coins

Flip back in time: Ambernath numismatist has amassed 2,000 rare coins

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2019 01:19 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Prakash Gohil, 51, fell in love with numismatics at an early age.

In his twenties, working in the construction business often took him to Colaba, where he was awed by shops selling rare coins.

The Ambernath resident often walked to save money to buy them.

Over the years, he collected more than 2,000 coins of different periods in Indian and world history and started his own YouTube channel to document them.

“Initially, I intended to use these coins as a mode of savings. This is better than any savings account as the value of the coins double with time. But now, I have grown fond of them and go looking to collect interesting and unique ones. People from different countries also get in touch with me to exchange their coins with Indian ones. I eagerly exchange them with Victorian-era coins, hence widening my collection,” said Gohil.

His collection includes coins from the Gupta Empire (4th century) that resembles the Greek Drachma coins, the are very small coins the size of a pea.

From rare Kashmiri coins called Didda Rani (1000 AD) to Falus coins from the times of the Gujarat sultanate (15th century) adorn his collection. He shares his stories about coins from the Maratha era, Hyderabadi coins and also of those with imprints of King George and King Edward. He also has a collection of Suryakamal coins which are 20 paise coins that were in circulation in India for a brief period only. The coins, as the name suggests, have imprints of both the sun and lotus and were in circulation in 1970s.

In one of his anecdotes, he shares that during his early years of coin collection, he went to Sinhagad Fort near Pune.

While touring the fort, he found a strange looking stone with some imprint and design on it. He picked it up and noticed that it was made of metal. He cleaned it at home and found that it was a coin. Some research revealed that it was the Samanthadeva coin that was in circulation between 800-1000 AD.

He lives with his mother, wife and son, all of whom encourage him and help him with his collection.

“Some of the coins such as the Indian Pice were given to me from my mother. My son helps me clean and arrange the coins properly. I was earlier part of the construction business and hence would travel often. I came across people who helped me increase my coin collection,” added Gohil.

He also started saving coins that are currently in circulation.

top news
At 2.4°C,coldest December day for Delhi in two decades, IMD issues red alert
At 2.4°C,coldest December day for Delhi in two decades, IMD issues red alert
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester
Chidambaram bats for Rahul Gandhi over Amit Shah’s CAA-debate challenge
Chidambaram bats for Rahul Gandhi over Amit Shah’s CAA-debate challenge
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities