Fly ash row: PPCB issues show-cause notice to 28 dyeing units for air pollution

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 22:58 IST

With residents of the East constituency raising a hue and cry over flying ash, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has found 28 dyeing units at Tajpur road allegedly burning fuel and failing to deal with the fly ash, that is causing respiratory problems.

The inspection was conducted on the directions of Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar, who conducted a meeting regarding the same with officials of the municipal corporation (MC), PPCB and the representatives of the dyeing units at the civic body’s Zone B office on Monday.

Talwar said that a warning and show-cause notices have been issued to the owners of the dyeing units to take corrective steps or face action.

“Residents living in different areas of the East constituency have been complaining against fly ash coming out of the chimneys of dyeing units. Officials at the Ludhiana Central Jail had also complained that the health of inmates is deteriorating due to the presence of fly ash in the air. While we are working on the National Clean Air Programme to decrease air pollution, these dyeing unit owners continue to put the lives of residents at risk. Residents of these areas are unable to sit out or do any outdoor activity due to flying ash entering their nose and mouth,” said Talwar while adding that if the owners fail to take corrective steps, the PPCB officials will not let these units operate and it will be sealed.

2-acre land for dumping ash

Talwar said that they are working on a proposal to provide two acres of land to the dyeing industry for dumping flying ash coming out of the machinery near the main dump site of MC at Tajpur road. The dyeing unit owners have been illegally dumping the ash at vacant plots in the nearby areas.

He added that dyeing unit owners will have to face protests from area councillor and residents if they do not take corrective steps.

“I will also be conducting surprise inspections to keep a check on the working of the dyeing industry,” said Talwar.