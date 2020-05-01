e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Food supply director finds procurement operations in Mohali satisfactory

Food supply director finds procurement operations in Mohali satisfactory

The official interacted with representatives of all the purchase agencies and other stakeholders, including arthiyas, and found procurement smooth in the district

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Taking stock of procurement operations in Mohali during the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS), food supply director Anindita Mitra interacted with representatives of all the purchase agencies and other stakeholders, including arthiyas, and found procurement smooth in the district.

She also looked into the implementation of the curfew-pass system, village-wise arrival of wheat in the assigned mandis and adherence to the Covid-19 protocol and found it satisfactory.

Mitra said, “As per the feedback received, the pass system has been very successful in the district. It has helped in maintaining social distancing protocol and in preventing glut in mandis.”

Taking about payments to farmers, she said that 100% online payments directly into the accounts of farmers were reported by the arthiyas in the district.

She added that the department refrained from cash transactions and made online payments directly into the farmers’ accounts to prevent economic exploitation and below minimum support price payments to the farmers.

top news
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities