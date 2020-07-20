For some Covid patients, cops fill in for their family

cities

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:35 IST

Amol Surve, a 39-year-old Ghodbunder resident who stays in Bangalore, was worried when his parents tested positive for Covid-19 back home. However, both his parents were admitted in hospital and taken care of by officers of Kasarvadavli police station, who also gave him timely updates about their health. Like Surve, many residents have lauded the efforts of the Thane Police to ensure the well-being of their loved ones, especially senior citizens and young children.

Police officers in the commissionerate have helped the patients and their family members in various ways such as help them get admitted, keep a tab on their well-being, provide medicines, food and essentials. Residents said police officers have been going beyond the call of duty.

Surve, whose parents stay in Patlipada area of Ghodubunder, said, “My parents, aged 66 and 72 years, tested positive 20 days ago. We don’t know the source of infection but I was worried about how they would manage alone. My mother was admitted in Vedant Hospital. Ever since they got admitted, Kasarvadvali police kept a check on their health. My father used to get calls every morning and evening from officers asking about his health and whether he needed anything, till the date he tested negative. We were really touched.”

In another case, a 20-year-old woman, whose mother tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital, was staying alone at home in Diva. The woman, who did not wished to be named, said, “I was alone at home when my mother got admitted. Every day I used to get calls from Mumbra police officers. Once a woman officer also delivered medicine and food for me when I said there was nothing to cook at home. My mother was worried about me, but when I told her police were in touch with me, she was relaxed. “

Police across the commissionerate in Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi are doing the needful and most residents have taken to twitter to thank then. Few senior citizens groups have sent thank you letters to Thane police for guiding them and helping those who were alone.

In one such tweet, one user wrote, “@ThaneCityPolice such a wonderful gesture. Sandeep More from Bhiwandi Town (Kumbharwada) police station called and inquired about my family and my health, we talked in length and he also shared how Rajkumar Shinde DCP Zone 2 and Kokate (Sr PI) inquiring about our health.”

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, “Our 35 police station officers are continuously taking care of people, solving their problems and simultaneously performing their duty. It is very important to help people on humanitarian ground.”

Phansalkar added, “I am extremely proud of our officers who are going beyond their capacity and duty, from helping people to taking care of other Covid-19 warriors. There are 833 cops who have tested positive in Thane, but the others are working rigorously for the people.”