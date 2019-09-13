For visitors, Dagdusheth scores over Manache Ganpati

cities

Pune: While Puneites make it a point to visit the five Manache Ganpati and Dagdusheth Ganpati during Ganeshotsav, it is only Dagdusheth for those visiting the city during the 10-day festival.

Speaking to those who participated in the immersion procession at Laxmi road in the city on Thursday brings out the fact.

The city is seat to five historic Ganpatis, also known as Manache Ganpati — Kasba Ganpati, the first Manache Ganpati, and Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Guruji Talim, Tulsibaug Ganpati and Kesariwada Ganpati, located on Kumthekar road and Laxmi road.

The visitors enjoy to watch dhol-tasha during procession, but are generally unaware about Manache Ganpati. “We have come to see Dagdusheth Ganpati, but would love to know about Manache Ganpati,” is the common answer given by those who visit the city during the festival.

“Our god is Kasba Ganpati, Dagdusheth is worshiped because it has become popular and people go gaga over it,” said Omkar Joshi, born and brought up in the city.

Urmi Devani, a Mumbaikar, knows only Dagdusheth Ganpati, “We have heard of the immersion procession, but not about Manache Ganpati. I often come to visit Dagdusheth Ganpati.”

How has Dagdusheth Ganpati become popular? Kiran Shinde, a Punekar, gives her take on it. “A dedicated website and branding have made Dagdusheth famous, but details about Manache Ganpati are not easily available. It is only during the immersion procession we hear about Manache Ganpati,” said Kiran.

Day ends, but wait is for Dagdusheth

Manache Ganpati immersion procession ended by 6 pm on Thursday, but devotees, mostly those from outside the city, were waiting for Dagdusheth Ganpati. After being informed that the Dagdusheth Ganpati immersion will start at night and conclude next morning, many were disappointed and left for their abode, while some walked towards the direction of Dagdusheth temple.

