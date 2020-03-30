e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ‘Foreigners in Kashi to remain at their place of stay’

‘Foreigners in Kashi to remain at their place of stay’

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

VARANASI Nearly 25 foreign tourists who could leave Varanasi owing to countrywide lockdown amidst Sars-Cov-2 outbreak have been instructed not to move out of their place of stay, said a senior officer of tourism department.

“All these foreign nationals are staying in different guest houses and hotels. All of them were screened by a medical team and found normal. Owners of the guest houses and hotels where the foreigners are staying have been instructed to ensure that the latter don’t move out of their place of stay and that food is served to them on time,” said regional tourism officer Kirtiman Srivastava.

He said may of these foreigners arrived in the city before March 21.

In an order issued on March 21, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said all foreign nationals present in Varanasi should be quarantined at their place of stay. The DM also instructed that the owners of all such buildings where the foreigners were staying should personally ensure that the orders were followed.

The order directed the building owners to also pay adequate attention to the health of all foreign nationals and if any of them complained of cold, coughing, and fever, the building owner must immediately inform the control room (landline number-0542-2508077 and mobile number-8114001673) and also the district malaria officer at 9119814964.

The building owners will also make arrangements to rush foreign nationals to corona OPD at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Pandepur, for checking, the order mentioned.

top news
Covid-19: Many in hospital after religious event at Delhi’s Nizamuddin
Covid-19: Many in hospital after religious event at Delhi’s Nizamuddin
Migration has to be stopped: Govt to SC amid Covid-19 spread fears
Migration has to be stopped: Govt to SC amid Covid-19 spread fears
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched. Price details inside
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities