‘Foreigners in Kashi to remain at their place of stay’

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:19 IST

VARANASI Nearly 25 foreign tourists who could leave Varanasi owing to countrywide lockdown amidst Sars-Cov-2 outbreak have been instructed not to move out of their place of stay, said a senior officer of tourism department.

“All these foreign nationals are staying in different guest houses and hotels. All of them were screened by a medical team and found normal. Owners of the guest houses and hotels where the foreigners are staying have been instructed to ensure that the latter don’t move out of their place of stay and that food is served to them on time,” said regional tourism officer Kirtiman Srivastava.

He said may of these foreigners arrived in the city before March 21.

In an order issued on March 21, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said all foreign nationals present in Varanasi should be quarantined at their place of stay. The DM also instructed that the owners of all such buildings where the foreigners were staying should personally ensure that the orders were followed.

The order directed the building owners to also pay adequate attention to the health of all foreign nationals and if any of them complained of cold, coughing, and fever, the building owner must immediately inform the control room (landline number-0542-2508077 and mobile number-8114001673) and also the district malaria officer at 9119814964.

The building owners will also make arrangements to rush foreign nationals to corona OPD at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Pandepur, for checking, the order mentioned.