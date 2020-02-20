Former BoM manager sentenced to 10 years RI for misappropriating Rs 25 cr

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 21:19 IST

Pune: A local court has sentenced a former manager of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and pay Rs 24 lakh fine for misappropriation of funds worth Rs 25 crore.

Special Judge for CBI cases judge Pralhad Bhagure on Wednesday sentenced Shaliwahan Solegaonkar, then branch manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Pune to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment with total fine of Rs 24 lakh..

Rakesh Jadhav, another accused in the case, was sentenced to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 10,000.

According to statement released by CBI, the probe agency had registered a case on June 28, 2018 based on the allegations that during 2009 to 2017, Solegaonkar, working in different branches of Bank of Maharashtra in Pune, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Jadhav and other unknown persons.

“In pursuance of the said conspiracy, both the accused fraudulently misappropriated total amount of Rs 2,56,15,998 (approximately) from the bank’s funds. It was also revealed that Solegaonkar while posted in different capacities, as clerk, deputy manager at Sahakarnagar branch; as deputy manager at Lavale and Lasurne branches; as manager at Hadapsar Industrial Estate and Talegaon Dhamdhere branches, transferred various amounts from bank general ledger (BGL) account to a savings account opened in the name of Jadhav (private person) which was maintained at Sahakarnagar branch of Bank of Maharashtra at Pune.”

Later, Solegaonkar transferred the said amounts from the account of Jadhav to his own savings bank accounts maintained at Vadgaon Budruk branch and Sahakarnagar branch of Bank of Maharashtra, respectively and thereby misappropriated a total amount of Rs.25.65 crore which was entrusted to him as banker.

After investigation, five charge sheets were filed before the special judge by CBI under Sections 120-B of IPC r/w 409 and under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act, 1988 against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.