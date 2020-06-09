Former MLA, associates booked for celebrating a birthday on expressway

cities

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:03 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar police booked a former MLA from Debai along with 15 to 20 of his associates for allegedly a birthday, violating lockdown norms, on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) on Sunday evening.

The incident took around 4.30 pm when a PRV(police response vehicle) team patrolling the area witnessed the episode, the police said.

According to the police personnel who had filed the complaint in the case, former member of legislative assembly from Samajwadi party, Bhagwan Sharma, was present at the EPE for an associate’s birthday celebrations. Sharma is a resident of Gijhor village under Sector 24 police jurisdiction and is currently associated with Rashtriya Lok Dal.

“He was present on the side of the expressway going from Sirsa toll to Dadri, opposite village Rampur Fatehpur. There were 15 to 20 other people with them who were celebrating someone’s birthday, while at least eight or nine vehicles had been parked on the side of the road. They were dispersed by the patrolling PRV,” stated the police complaint.

The complaint further said Sharma and his associates violated all social distancing norms during the celebrations. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against them under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officers said the matter is under investigation while all his associates are being identified.

“Several factors such as how long they had been there for are a part of the ongoing investigation. The offences are bailable and due action is being taken,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The police said that Sharma and his associates were violating section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrpC) which has been implemented in the district till June 30 and prohibits the gathering of more than five people.

Sharma, however, said he was not on the EPE to celebrate a birthday. “My mother-in-law had passed away, and I was on my way to Bulandshahr. The people with me were acquaintances from a nearby village who had come to see me. It wasn’t even my birthday,” the former MLA said.

Gautam Budh Nagar police has so far arrested more than 7,000 people and registered nearly 2,000 cases against violations of the lockdown under CrPC section 188.