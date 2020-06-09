e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Former MLA, associates booked for celebrating a birthday on expressway

Former MLA, associates booked for celebrating a birthday on expressway

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:03 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

The Gautam Budh Nagar police booked a former MLA from Debai along with 15 to 20 of his associates for allegedly a birthday, violating lockdown norms, on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) on Sunday evening.

The incident took around 4.30 pm when a PRV(police response vehicle) team patrolling the area witnessed the episode, the police said.

According to the police personnel who had filed the complaint in the case, former member of legislative assembly from Samajwadi party, Bhagwan Sharma, was present at the EPE for an associate’s birthday celebrations. Sharma is a resident of Gijhor village under Sector 24 police jurisdiction and is currently associated with Rashtriya Lok Dal.

“He was present on the side of the expressway going from Sirsa toll to Dadri, opposite village Rampur Fatehpur. There were 15 to 20 other people with them who were celebrating someone’s birthday, while at least eight or nine vehicles had been parked on the side of the road. They were dispersed by the patrolling PRV,” stated the police complaint.

The complaint further said Sharma and his associates violated all social distancing norms during the celebrations. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against them under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officers said the matter is under investigation while all his associates are being identified.

“Several factors such as how long they had been there for are a part of the ongoing investigation. The offences are bailable and due action is being taken,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The police said that Sharma and his associates were violating section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrpC) which has been implemented in the district till June 30 and prohibits the gathering of more than five people.

Sharma, however, said he was not on the EPE to celebrate a birthday. “My mother-in-law had passed away, and I was on my way to Bulandshahr. The people with me were acquaintances from a nearby village who had come to see me. It wasn’t even my birthday,” the former MLA said.

Gautam Budh Nagar police has so far arrested more than 7,000 people and registered nearly 2,000 cases against violations of the lockdown under CrPC section 188.

top news
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Recession hit US in February, ending record-long expansion: Economists
Recession hit US in February, ending record-long expansion: Economists
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In