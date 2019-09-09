Fortuner snatched at gunpoint in Sector 41

cities

Noida: A group of three criminals snatched a brand new Toyota Fortuner from a student late Sunday in Sector 41. The armed men first rammed the SUV from behind with their Maruti Ertiga SUV, and when the student got down to check the damage to his car, the men held him at gunpoint and fled with his car.

The victim was identified as Pratik Jain, an MBA student, and a resident of Stellar Kings Court in Sector 50.

Jain told police that he had gone to the Sector 18 market Sunday night to have dinner with his friends. “After dinner, I was returning home around 1.45am. When I was near the Sector 41 market, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga hit my SUV from behind,” he said in his complaint to police.

Jain said he stopped the car and got down to check the damage to his vehicle. “There were some armed men in the Ertiga. Two of them got out and pushed me aside. One of them got into my SUV’s driver’s seat the second man took the front passenger seat and they drove away,” he said.

Jain’s father Rajeev Jain said the Fortuner was only a month old. The Fortuner has a Haryana registration number. There was no GPS system in the car,” he said.

Rajeev said his son made an attempt to stop the criminals but they managed to escape. “Pratik tried to hang onto the Fortuner’s window in order to stop them but the men sped away. He narrowly escaped being injured,” Rajeev said. Jain immediately dialled the police helpline number (100) and informed the police about the vehicle robbery.

Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said police have launched a search to arrest the men. “We have registered a case under Section 392 (robbery) of the IPC. We have launched manual and electronic search to arrest the suspects,” he said.

The police are also scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the men.

