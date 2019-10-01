Four aides of gangster Nandu arrested after shootout

cities

Four associates of wanted gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu were arrested following a brief shootout in Dwarka on Monday evening. All four had jumped bail and are involved in a series of cases of extortion, murder, attempts to murder, assault and illegal possession of arms.

Gulshan Khati, 23, was involved in 10 cases of murders, attempts to murder, robberies and illegal possession of arms. Amit Gulia (25) was behind 12 cases of murders, attempts to murder, robberies, Krishan Kumar (30) in nine criminal cases of extortion, assault and under arms act and Anil Bhattar (25), a convict in a murder case in Bahadurgarh in Haryana, has three criminal cases against him.

Three loaded pistols, a country made pistol, 23 live cartridges along with one Fortuner car and a robbed motorcycle were recovered from them, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that on Monday, their anti-auto theft squad received information that some criminals had been spotted in Najafgarh in a white Fortuner Car.

“Around 5.30 pm, the car was intercepted and its occupants were asked to surrender. The men in the car opened fire on police. Our men retaliated keeping in mind the safety of passerby and locals. All of them were overpowered following a brief exchange of fire,” Alphonse said.

Khati, a BCA from Delhi University, jumped bail after being released from jail in June this year while his associate Krishan Kumar was also released the same month.

“Amit Gulia has been involved with wanted criminal Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. He was jailed and got interim bail last year but did not surrender after his bail ended. He was wanted in a carjacking case Mundka. He has 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery against him,” the officer said.

Anil Bhattar, who was arrested in a murder and robbery case of 2010 in Haryana, remained in jail for nine years and joined the other three after his release on parole earlier this month, the DCP said.

