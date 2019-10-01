e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Four aides of gangster Nandu arrested after shootout

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Four associates of wanted gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu were arrested following a brief shootout in Dwarka on Monday evening. All four had jumped bail and are involved in a series of cases of extortion, murder, attempts to murder, assault and illegal possession of arms.

Gulshan Khati, 23, was involved in 10 cases of murders, attempts to murder, robberies and illegal possession of arms. Amit Gulia (25) was behind 12 cases of murders, attempts to murder, robberies, Krishan Kumar (30) in nine criminal cases of extortion, assault and under arms act and Anil Bhattar (25), a convict in a murder case in Bahadurgarh in Haryana, has three criminal cases against him.

Three loaded pistols, a country made pistol, 23 live cartridges along with one Fortuner car and a robbed motorcycle were recovered from them, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that on Monday, their anti-auto theft squad received information that some criminals had been spotted in Najafgarh in a white Fortuner Car.

“Around 5.30 pm, the car was intercepted and its occupants were asked to surrender. The men in the car opened fire on police. Our men retaliated keeping in mind the safety of passerby and locals. All of them were overpowered following a brief exchange of fire,” Alphonse said.

Khati, a BCA from Delhi University, jumped bail after being released from jail in June this year while his associate Krishan Kumar was also released the same month.

“Amit Gulia has been involved with wanted criminal Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. He was jailed and got interim bail last year but did not surrender after his bail ended. He was wanted in a carjacking case Mundka. He has 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery against him,” the officer said.

Anil Bhattar, who was arrested in a murder and robbery case of 2010 in Haryana, remained in jail for nine years and joined the other three after his release on parole earlier this month, the DCP said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:54 IST

top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities