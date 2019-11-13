Four arrested for raping Class 10 student

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:13 IST

Gurugram The police on Wednesday arrested four people for allegedly gang-raping a Class 10 student of a government school in Haryana’s Rewari district on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, the student allegedly left home on Monday for tuition when she was abducted by an acquaintance and was allegedly taken to a room where she was raped by him. The police said three others also joined the suspect later, but their roles in the incident are yet not clear. The victim, in her statement, told police that she was raped by one man.

Nazneen Bhasin, superintendent of police, Rewari, said, “We received the complaint from the victim, who was then taken for a medical examination. After that, we registered a case of gangrape against four men and started further investigation. The accused men were arrested from Bawal on Wednesday,” he said.

The girl, in her complaint, alleged that she was on way to her coaching centre in Bawal when one man stopped her and asked her to sit in his car. He allegedly took her to an unidentified place, raped her and fled the spot, the school student said in her complaint. On reaching home, she informed her parents about the incident, who took her to a police station and lodged a complaint.