e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Four arrested for raping Class 10 student

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram The police on Wednesday arrested four people for allegedly gang-raping a Class 10 student of a government school in Haryana’s Rewari district on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, the student allegedly left home on Monday for tuition when she was abducted by an acquaintance and was allegedly taken to a room where she was raped by him. The police said three others also joined the suspect later, but their roles in the incident are yet not clear. The victim, in her statement, told police that she was raped by one man.

Nazneen Bhasin, superintendent of police, Rewari, said, “We received the complaint from the victim, who was then taken for a medical examination. After that, we registered a case of gangrape against four men and started further investigation. The accused men were arrested from Bawal on Wednesday,” he said.

The girl, in her complaint, alleged that she was on way to her coaching centre in Bawal when one man stopped her and asked her to sit in his car. He allegedly took her to an unidentified place, raped her and fled the spot, the school student said in her complaint. On reaching home, she informed her parents about the incident, who took her to a police station and lodged a complaint.

top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Shah breaks silence, says Sena knew all along CM’s post was non-negotiable
Shah breaks silence, says Sena knew all along CM’s post was non-negotiable
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities