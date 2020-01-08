Four booked for raping two cousins in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:44 IST

Four persons of village Rampura falling under Kambo police station have been booked for allegedly raping their two cousin sisters (daughters of their father’s younger brother who had died), said Police on Wednesday.

22-year-old complainant, one of the sisters, stated in the FIR that first Jagjit raped her a year ago finding her alone at home. “Then Jatinder, Sandeep and Ranjit also did the same six month ago. My younger sister was raped by Jatinder 15 days ago,” she added.

Investigation officer inspector Bhupinderjit Kaur said three of the four accused have been arrested while one is in abroad. “Medical examination of the victims has also been done,” she added.

A case under Section 376 (rape) has been registered against Jagjit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Singh and Ranjit Singh for raping their cousin sisters aged 22 and 19 years.