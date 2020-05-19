Four held for shooting mobile shop owner dead in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 22:49 IST

Police claim to have cracked the May 13 murder of Girish Manocha, 29, a mobile shop owner, with the arrest of four men, including his uncle, Rajinder Manocha.

The police have also recovered a motorcycle and the weapons used in the crime.

While police have not revealed details of the other three persons arrested, investigators said Rajinder had hired contract killers for Rs 50,000 to murder Girish and his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60.

“Four men have been arrested. Several things remain to be verified. Further details will be disclosed after proper verification,” said Gurbinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North).

Armed assailants had shot at the father-son duo at their house in Janta Colony on Rahon Road on May 13.

While Girish succumbed after a bullet went through his back and pierced the heart, his father suffered two bullet injuries, one in the neck and another in the shoulder. He remains admitted at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, but is stated to be stable.

Girish Manocha, the deceased. ( HT File Photo )

Monetary dispute between the families seemed to have led to the crime, said a police official, privy to the investigation. There was a dispute of Rs 36 lakh between the two brothers. Joginderpal had already given a house in Chhawni Mohalla and a car to his brother Rajinder to settle the matter, the official added.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered following the attack at the Basti Jodhewal police station.