e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Four held for shooting mobile shop owner dead in Ludhiana

Four held for shooting mobile shop owner dead in Ludhiana

Deceased’s uncle had hired contract killer for Rs 50,000 to murder him and his father; father survived attack

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The police have also recovered a motorcycle and the weapons used in the crime.
The police have also recovered a motorcycle and the weapons used in the crime.(HT File Photo)
         

Police claim to have cracked the May 13 murder of Girish Manocha, 29, a mobile shop owner, with the arrest of four men, including his uncle, Rajinder Manocha.

The police have also recovered a motorcycle and the weapons used in the crime.

While police have not revealed details of the other three persons arrested, investigators said Rajinder had hired contract killers for Rs 50,000 to murder Girish and his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60.

“Four men have been arrested. Several things remain to be verified. Further details will be disclosed after proper verification,” said Gurbinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North).

Armed assailants had shot at the father-son duo at their house in Janta Colony on Rahon Road on May 13.

While Girish succumbed after a bullet went through his back and pierced the heart, his father suffered two bullet injuries, one in the neck and another in the shoulder. He remains admitted at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, but is stated to be stable.

Girish Manocha, the deceased.
Girish Manocha, the deceased. ( HT File Photo )

Monetary dispute between the families seemed to have led to the crime, said a police official, privy to the investigation. There was a dispute of Rs 36 lakh between the two brothers. Joginderpal had already given a house in Chhawni Mohalla and a car to his brother Rajinder to settle the matter, the official added.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered following the attack at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In