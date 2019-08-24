Four held with ₹8 lakh in fake notes in Tarn Taran

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:32 IST

The district police on Thursday arrested four persons with fake currency notes of ₹8 lakh and a printer, said superintendent of police (investigation) Harjit Singh, here on Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as Lakhwinder Singh of Melka Akalian village (Moga), Angrej Singh of Pachharia village (Ferozepur), Kamaljit Singh of Gag Kalan village (Ludhiana) and Balwinder Kumar of Hirapur village (Jalandhar).

Harjit Singh said, “On a tip-off, the police installed a naka near Gurdwara Takkar Sahib and nabbed the four accused who were coming from Sarhali side on two bikes. On checking, the fake currency notes of ₹2 lakh were recovered from each of them. Apart from it, a printer was also recovered from their possession.”

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 489 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at city police station, he said.

