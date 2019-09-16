Four killed, five injured in Chamkaur Sahib mishaps

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:55 IST

Four persons were killed and five others injured in two road accidents at Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district on Sunday.

Swaran Singh, 45, and a three-year-old girl, Raman, of Baba Kulia village died on the sport when a Maruti Swift car coming from Neelon side hit a mule cart and a motorcycle on the Chamkaur Sahib-Neelon road near Bassi Gujran village. Six persons sustained injuries and the mule also died in the mishap.

The injured were rushed to Chamkaur Sahib civil hospital from where three of them were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where Rajwinder Kaur, 40, wife of Swaran Singh, succumbed to her injuries.

Police have registered a case against the car driver Jagtar Singh, who has also sustained injuries in the mishap.

In another incident that took place near Khokhar in Chamkaur Sahib, a 16-year-old Gorkha of Phassey village died when a car hit his motorcycle.

COUPLE KILLED IN ABOHAR ACCIDENT

FEROZEPUR: A couple died in a car-motorcycle collision in Abohar, a sub-division of Fazilka district, on Sunday morning.

The accident took place when Raj Kumar, 35, of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, and his wife Rani, were on their way to meet their relatives at Bandiwala village. When they reached near Panjkosi village, their bike collided with a Swift car coming from the opposite direction. The couple hit a fencing and died on the spot.

The car also overturned and caused minor injuries to its driver Varinder of Jandwala Meerasangla village.

