e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Four LDCA office bearers booked for fraud

Four LDCA office bearers booked for fraud

According to the FIR, it is alleged that for many years, neither the annual general meeting nor the elections of LDCA were conducted.

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The city police on Thursday booked four office-bearers of Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) for misappropriation of funds.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Chitkara, honorary general secretary of LDCA, Rajinder Nath Mahajan, president, Rajiv Bajaj, honorary treasurer, and Satish Garg. The FIR was registered at Division Number 8 police station, following the complaint of Naresh Marwaha (ex-joint secretary), alleging fraudulent activities in the day-to-day working of the association and misappropriation of funds.

Confirming this, Division Number 8 SHO inspector Jarnail Singh said that the four accused have been booked under Sections 409, 419, 420, 465, 467, 471 & 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR states that Rajiv Bajaj had submitted an undertaking that he had resigned from the LDCA in 2016, and since then he was not working as the honorary treasurer. But, certain documents pertaining to the year 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, showed that even after resignation, Rajiv Bajaj was still working as the treasurer of the association.

According to the FIR, it is alleged that for many years, neither the annual general meeting nor the elections of LDCA were conducted.

“Though the said meeting was not conducted, in the minutes of the meeting, it was specifically mentioned that the officials were present and their signatures were collected later,” said Marwaha in his complainant.

Marwaha said, “I never left the association. I saw the corruption and reported it to the president. But none of the officials paid heed to my complaint. After this, I stopped going to the ground. Since 2003, budding players have been burdened with fee charges, even as the LDCA has all the required funding and equipment to support them.”

“When I filed the complaint, the officials gave false statements in the police station saying that I was released from the association as a result of the 2015 elections, although no such elections were conducted. When I challenged them to show the proof, they had nothing to substantiate their claims,” said Marwaha.

top news
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Documents British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret released by US court
Documents British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fought to keep secret released by US court
Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police
Angry that father would beat her mother, teen girl beats him to death: Police
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In