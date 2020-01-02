Four migrant workers die of asphyxia in Mohali

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 00:40 IST

Four migrant workers suffocated to death after they reportedly slept with a coal-brazier (angithi) to keep themselves warm in a room at a house in Sector 69 here on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Dawarka Prasad, 33, Dharam Singh, 25, Rajnish Kumar, 28, and Amit. All belonged to Uttar Pradesh and were working with a Kansal-based catering agency.

Police said the four were called to work for a New Year’s Eve party at a house in Sector 69. “After the party got over around 2am, the contractor asked them to sleep in a room built in the lawn of the house,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case.

When other workers woke up around 5am, they knocked on their door, but nobody responded. On breaking into the room, they found them dead. Police rushed to the spot and took the bodies to the civil hospital in Phase 6.

Police said prima facie it seems the four died of asphyxia. The poor often used angithis in enclosed spaces to maximise heating, resulting in deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kin allege foul play

However, families of the victims have alleged foul play.

Dawarka’s widow Nisha said: “I don’t believe they died of suffocation. Why were we not allowed to go the house and see for ourselves what had happened?”

Surinder Kumar, who is Amit’s relative, said: “Why hasn’t the postmortem been conducted yet? It seems police are trying to shield the contractor, who is a rich man.”

“We have recorded statements of victims’ families and are checking if there is any foul play. Postmortem will make things clear,” said the investigating officer.

A police official said they are checking the role of the contractor. “We may call him for questioning,” he said.

“The bodies have been kept in the mortuary. We got late in recording the statements; so the postmortem was delayed. It will be conducted on Thursday,” said the IO.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).