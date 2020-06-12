e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Four new cases in Panchkula, tally now 47

Four new cases in Panchkula, tally now 47

Health authorities said two of the patients had recently returned from Lucknow

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 02:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Health workers at Abheypur village where a 75-year-old man tested positive for Covid 19 in Panchkula.
Health workers at Abheypur village where a 75-year-old man tested positive for Covid 19 in Panchkula.(Sant Arora/HT)
         

As many as four new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Panchkula, where the total cases are now 47. Among these, 21 remain active.

The patients include, two men aged 24 and 36, and a 65-year-old woman, all residents of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, Panchkula. Health authorities said the two men run a tea stall and had recently returned from Lucknow.

Apart from these three, a 75-year-old man from Abheypur also tested positive.

Meanwhile, after two persons were found infected in Sectors 8 and 16 on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner has declared a few areas in these sectors as containment zones.

The areas sealed in Sector 8 are House Numbers 315 to 321 and House Numbers 322 to 328. Apart from this, areas sealed in Sector 16 start from House Numbers 514 to 516 and House Numbers 534 and 535.

The DC’s order reads: “The areas enclosed within the aforementioned perimeter are ordered to be contained as containment zone and along with buffer zone surrounding aforementioned areas.”

top news
Most Indians are still susceptible to Covid-19, finds ICMR survey
Most Indians are still susceptible to Covid-19, finds ICMR survey
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
Covid update: India-UK gap narrows; IPL tentative dates; EU slams China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In