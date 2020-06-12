Four new cases in Panchkula, tally now 47

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 02:22 IST

As many as four new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Panchkula, where the total cases are now 47. Among these, 21 remain active.

The patients include, two men aged 24 and 36, and a 65-year-old woman, all residents of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, Panchkula. Health authorities said the two men run a tea stall and had recently returned from Lucknow.

Apart from these three, a 75-year-old man from Abheypur also tested positive.

Meanwhile, after two persons were found infected in Sectors 8 and 16 on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner has declared a few areas in these sectors as containment zones.

The areas sealed in Sector 8 are House Numbers 315 to 321 and House Numbers 322 to 328. Apart from this, areas sealed in Sector 16 start from House Numbers 514 to 516 and House Numbers 534 and 535.

The DC’s order reads: “The areas enclosed within the aforementioned perimeter are ordered to be contained as containment zone and along with buffer zone surrounding aforementioned areas.”