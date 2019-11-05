Four of Sunam family killed as SUV rams into parked vehicle

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:07 IST

SANGRUR: Four members of a family were killed when their sports utility vehicle rammed into a Canter Tempo parked on the road connecting Sunam and Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district around Monday midnight.

Police said on Tuesday that the family was returning to Sunam in a Renault Duster after attending a wedding in Bhawanigarh when their vehicle hit the Tempo.

The deceased were identified as Harish Kumar, 55, his wife Meena Rani, 52, their son Rahul Kumar, 21, and granddaughter Manya, 2.

Bhawanigarh station house officer inspector Gurinder Singh said the Canter had broken down and was being repaired on the road.