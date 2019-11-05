e-paper
Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Four of Sunam family killed as SUV rams into parked vehicle

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
SANGRUR: Four members of a family were killed when their sports utility vehicle rammed into a Canter Tempo parked on the road connecting Sunam and Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district around Monday midnight.

Police said on Tuesday that the family was returning to Sunam in a Renault Duster after attending a wedding in Bhawanigarh when their vehicle hit the Tempo.

The deceased were identified as Harish Kumar, 55, his wife Meena Rani, 52, their son Rahul Kumar, 21, and granddaughter Manya, 2.

Bhawanigarh station house officer inspector Gurinder Singh said the Canter had broken down and was being repaired on the road.

