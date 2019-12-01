e-paper
Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Four Punjab residents killed in Kaithal road mishap

The incident took place around 1.30am when the four friends were returning after attending a marriage reception in Safidon of Jind district

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Four Punjab residents were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway (NH 65) near Keorak village of Kaithal district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Singh, 45, of Tarapur village in Mohali district, Surendra Singh, 48, and Rajendra Pal, 38, both belonging to Khizrabad village in the same district and Bhushan Singh, 33, of Bardar village in Rupnagar district.

The incident took place around 1.30am when the four friends were returning after attending a marriage reception in Safidon of Jind district.

The Maruti Alto car they were travelling in was tailing a speeding truck on the highway when its driver suddenly applied breaks and the car crashed into the truck, injuring the occupants, police said.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Kaithal where they were declared brought dead.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the postmortem. The police have registered an FIR under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck driver who is absconding. Investigations are on in the matter, police said.

