Four-wheeler hits bike: Boy killed, mother and uncle injured

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:37 IST

Lucknow A six-year-old boy died while two others were seriously injured when the motorcycle on which they were commuting was hit by a speeding four-wheeler in Madiaon police station area here on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in front of Shrajan Charity Hospital on Raitha road around 8 am, said VK Singh, inspector, Madiaon police station. The boy, Divyansh along with his mother Sonipati and uncle Kamlesh, had come to the hospital for treatment when they met with the accident while crossing the road.

The four-wheeler coming from the Engineering College intersection hit the motorcycle and fled. The boy died on the spot after sustaining head injury while his mother and uncle were severely injured. The two injured were still under treatment at a hospital, he said.

Singh said the police registered an FIR against the unidentified driver of the four wheeler under IPC sections 279 (for rash driving), 304-A (for causing death due to negligent and reckless driving) and 338 (for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life).