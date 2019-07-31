From police to PMO: Unnao rape survivor wrote to all, but in vain

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:41 IST

With four-time ruling party MLA, that too a ‘bahubali’ like Kuldeep Singh Sengar, her opponent, it was tough battle from the word go.

What still could not deter Unnao rape survivor from continuing her fight for justice was her faith in democratic institutions. The faith, which prompted her to write about her ordeal to all, from police station to Prime Ministers’ Office (PMO). So what if all her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Over three dozen representations and complaints, right from Station House Officer (SHO) of local police station to the PMO, failed to ensure protection for the family, which met with an accident in Rae Bareli on Sunday. While two of her family members died, the 19-year-old survivor and her lawyer got critically injured. The family has pointed fingers at Sengar, the main accused in the rape case, who is currently lodged in Sitapur jail.

“No one helped us. Cops turned down our requests to take action against MLA’s henchmen who had been harassing and threatening us,” said victim’s maternal uncle, adding, “They are well connected. We were left with an option but to pray. That too doesn’t seem to have work. See, two more members of the family have lost their lives.”

After exhausting all options, including approaching the police and the CBI, the family finally wrote to the Chief Justice of India demanding action ‘against people who were threatening the victim’s family.”

The most recent of these threats came from Manoj Singh, brother of Kuldeep Singh.

“Manoj with one Kannu Singh and two other unidentified men drove down to my house and said that they have “fixed” the judge and arranged for the release of Sengar. And once the MLA is out, they well put us in jail on fake cases,” the mother of the victim wrote in a letter sent to principal secretary (home) of Uttar Pradesh on July 12.

In another letter to the director general police (DGP) OP Singh sent on July 11, the mother wrote about a threat by Haripal Singh, husband of Sashi Singh, one of the accused in rape case. Sashi Singh is currently lodged in Unnao district jail.

“Haripal came to my house on July 8 at around 10 am and warned me to take back the cases against Kuldeep Senger or he will lodge false case against them,” wrote the mother.

A video clip and a photo of Haripal at their house were sent along with the letter. Such letters were also sent to the SP of Unnao. But the police didn’t do much about them.

Madhaw Prasad Verma, who was recently posted as SP Unnao, acknowledged that ‘several’ letters were written to the SP’s office by the family. “Most of the letter was about threat for which security was already provided to the victim. Officers here tell me that the security details of the victim were alerted on many occasions in response to these letters.”

The family began writing such letter months after the victim’s father succumbed to his injuries in April. Acting on one such complaint in August 2018, CBI shifted Kuldeep Senger to Sitapur jail from Unnao.

But even this couldn’t stop him from threatening the family till the recent incident, in which the victim and his lawyer were seriously injured while two of her aunts died.

