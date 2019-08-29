From Sept, you can hire e-buses for marriages, picnics

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:07 IST

From September, you can hire electric buses for marriages, picnics and other occasions as the Lucknow City Transport Service (LCTS) is rolling out a charter service.

The 31-seater buses will be available for 6, 12 and 24-hour slots and people can avail the service by booking the vehicles in advance from the LCTS office at Charbagh.

For six hours, the rental will be ₹14,160, for 12 hours ₹28,320 and for 24 hours ₹56,560. The charges are to be paid in advance. As these buses run on electrical power stored in batteries, the charges have been fixed on the basis of per hour use. Extra charges will be applicable if the time limit is exceeded.

People booking these buses will have to declare the route they would be moving on.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 23:07 IST