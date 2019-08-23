Fuel supply to Air India stopped at Chandigarh airport

cities

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday evening stopped fuel supply to national carrier Air India at six airports, including Chandigarh International Airport, following non-payment of dues.

Besides the Chandigarh airport, the OMCs, led by Indian Oil, have stopped jet fuel supply at the Ranchi, Patna, Vizag, Pune and Cochin airports.

However, so far, this has not affected flight operations of the airline.

“Fuel supply by OMCs to Air India have been stopped on Thursday evening due to non-payment of dues. However, we are in touch with the airline and are hopeful of a resolution,” a senior Indian Oil official said.

According to an airline official, discussions are underway to resolve the matter and Air India has already paid ₹60 crore in lump sum. “Flights have been loaded with return sector fuel to ensure that operation will not get impacted, ” the official said.

Air India spokesperson said, “In the absence of equity support, Air India cannot handle the huge debt service liabilities. However, our financial performance this fiscal is very good, and we are moving towards a healthy operating profit.”

