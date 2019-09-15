Fundamental right of Hindus above property right of Muslims: Swamy

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:30 IST

LUCKNOW: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said the fundamental right of Hindus to worship is above the property right of Muslims and added that construction of Ram temple will start after the Supreme Court verdict in November.

Swamy was in Ayodhya on a two-day visit where the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas felicitated him on his 80th birthday.

The BJP leader also paid obeisance to Lord Ram at the makeshift Ram temple.

“Muslims have only simple right (over the disputed land). Even the Supreme Court keeps fundamental right above everything else,” Swamy told media persons.

“The existing Ram temple (makeshift temple) which is at the spot of Lord Ram’s birth place cannot be removed,” he asserted.

Commenting on the disputed land, the BJP leader said: “Most of the land (temple premises) belongs to the government. It has the right to give it to anyone.”

Swamy reiterated that the final verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid case was likely to be delivered by November 15. “Construction of temple will start any time after November after the court’s final verdict,” Swamy asserted.

Swamy performed pooja with full vedic rituals at the Kanchi math. At Karsevakpuram, he worshipped cows and, thereafter, met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, at the Mani Ram Das Chavni

Swamy said the “decision to celebrate my birthday in Ayodhya was taken by my well-wishers. I had no option but to accept it.”

He was accompanied by his wife Roxna and senior VHP leaders Dinesh, Trilokhi Nath Pandey and members of the Virat Hindustan Sangam Sansthan, that organised the event.

Ajay Jagga, advocate and President Virat Hindustan Sangam (VHS), Chandigarh and Punjab, along with several others also reached Ayodhya. “We have come from Chandigarh for Ram temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of 80th birthday of Subramanian Swamy, whose efforts have brought the dispute in front in the Supreme Court,” said Jagga.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 21:30 IST