Home / Cities / GADVASU develops low cost hand sanitiser

GADVASU develops low cost hand sanitiser

Pharmacology and toxicology department head Vinod Dumka says the cost is around ₹20 for a 400ml bottle

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The sanitiser is helping the vet varsity staff continue to provide their services amid the curfew.
The sanitiser is helping the vet varsity staff continue to provide their services amid the curfew.(REUTERS)
         

To meet the rising demand of hand sanitisers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the department of pharmacology and toxicology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), has developed a low-cost alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Department head Vinod Dumka said due to sudden rise in their demand, hand sanitisers, which were expensive, soon became out of stock. “So, we developed an effective and low-cost (around ₹20 for a 400ml bottle ) hand sanitiser, which can be locally manufactured,” he added.

EMERGENCY SERVICES FOR ANIMALS

Parkash Singh, dean of College of Veterinary Science, GADVASU, said the university was providing emergency services at the veterinary hospital. “Sick animals are being diagnosed and treated, animal farms are being managed and processing and sale of milk, eggs and meat is being done,” Singh said.

“Several scientists, clinicians, staff members and workers are performing these duties while maintaining social distancing and taking other precautions. The low-cost hand sanitiser is being used by the staff and is proving to be effective in containing the spread of the virus,” he said.

GADVASU vice-chancellor AS Nanda said the timely availability of this product had helped in the provision of services by the university while keeping the varsity staff safe from Covid-19.

