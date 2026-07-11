Meet the Socialists on Their Way to Capitol Hill

A new wave of socialists clinched wins in recent Democratic primaries, putting them on a path to Congress in deep blue districts but also creating potential headaches for the broader party. DSA is the largest socialist organization in the U.S. and boasts high-profile members such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

These candidates, all associated with Democratic Socialists of America, are expected to win in November, while other DSA-backed candidates in states including Michigan and Missouri are still awaiting primaries.

The hopefuls have tapped an insurgent energy among Democratic voters, while also opening the door for Republicans to accuse Democrats of being too far left to be trusted to control Congress.

DSA is the largest socialist organization in the U.S. and boasts high-profile members such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The membership group—not a political party—campaigns for policies including universal healthcare and wealth taxes. Membership nearly doubled to top 100,000 after Mamdani announced his campaign in October 2024. Still, some prominent progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), aren’t DSA members.

Here’s who the new candidates are, what they have said and what they stand for.

Melat Kiros, 29 Melat Kiros defeated Rep. Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary for a Colorado seat that DeGette has held for longer than Kiros has been alive. She portrayed the progressive incumbent as an out-of-touch establishment Democrat whose time was up.

Kiros became a DSA member on the campaign trail, where she advocated for universal health and child care, abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an arms embargo on Israel.

Before politics, she worked in corporate law. Kiros joined Sidley Austin, one of the country’s largest and most elite corporate law firms, as a full-time associate in 2022, but was fired just over a year later after publishing an essay-style letter arguing that questioning Israel’s legitimacy shouldn’t automatically be considered antisemitic.

In her essay she criticized a letter signed by over 100 U.S. law firms, including her own, condemning “anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and assaults on college campuses” following the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel.

“We will not wait to abolish ICE and pass Medicare for all,” Kiros said in a speech following her primary win. “And no, we will not wait to end the genocide in Palestine.”