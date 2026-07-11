Six two-wheelers stolen from across city in 10 days; investigations underway

Six cases of two-wheeler theft have been reported from different parts of the city in the past 10 days, underscoring the persistent problem of vehicle theft despite increased surveillance. The thefts have been reported under the jurisdictions of the Parvati, Chatushrungi, Lashkar and Chandannagar police stations, with the stolen two-wheelers collectively valued at over ₹3.3 lakh. Separate investigations have been launched and police teams are examining CCTV footage, technical evidence, and records of serial offenders to try and nab the accused. Dhide had parked the scooter outside the showroom on June 28 and found it missing when he returned a short while later. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the first case registered at Parvati police station, Umesh Maruti Dhide, 36, reported that his Honda Activa, worth ₹88,000, was stolen from outside a Honda two-wheeler showroom on Sinhagad road. Dhide had parked the scooter outside the showroom on June 28 and found it missing when he returned a short while later.

Chatushrungi police too registered an FIR after a Suzuki Access scooter worth ₹90,989 was stolen from the parking area of Rohan Nilay phase 2 in Aundh. The complainant had parked and locked the vehicle before it was allegedly stolen. The police are examining CCTV footage from the housing society and the surrounding roads.

In the third instance, Lashkar police registered a case after an Activa scooter (MH12 MM 0801) parked outside a residence on Dastur Meher road in Camp went missing during the intervening night between July 6 and July 7.

Chandannagar police, meanwhile, registered a case after a motorcycle (MH11 CZ 3497) worth ₹35,000 was stolen from the parking area of a housing society in Kharadi. The police suspect that the thieves carried out a recce of the locality before stealing the vehicle under the cover of darkness.

Apart from the vehicle thefts, the police also registered two cases of property crime on July 8.

In one case, unidentified burglars broke into a trading establishment at Katraj within the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station limits and stole cigarette cartons worth ₹2.18 lakh along with ₹15,000 in cash. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the nearby establishments.

In the other instance in Bopodi, Khadki police registered a case after a domestic worker allegedly broke into her employer’s residence using a duplicate key and stole gold and silver ornaments and cash worth ₹12.10 lakh. The police have identified the suspect and launched efforts to trace her.

All the vehicle theft cases have been registered under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with theft. The police are checking CCTV footage, gathering technical evidence and comparing the modus operandi with previous cases to ascertain whether the thefts are linked to any organised gang.

A senior crime branch officer said, “Owners should use additional anti-theft devices, park in secure locations wherever possible, and immediately inform the police if they notice suspicious movement around parking areas. Investigation is underway in all the cases, and efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused.”

Crime Branch officials said that special emphasis is being laid on recovering the stolen vehicles and identifying repeat offenders involved in property crimes across the city.