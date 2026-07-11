Pune - Train cancellations boost MSRTC bus services between Pune and Mumbai

With train services between Pune and Mumbai remaining severely affected due to the ongoing restoration work in the Lonavla-Karjat ghat section, the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been operating a significantly larger number of bus services on the Pune-Mumbai route for the past four days to accommodate the surge in stranded passengers. The number of daily electric Shivai (e-Shivai) buses has been increased from the usual 80 to 90 services to nearly 130, while conventional state transport (ST) buses too are being deployed whenever required to manage the unprecedented rush.

Ever since heavy rainfall on July 6 triggered multiple landslides in the Lonavla-Karjat ghat section, damaging railway infrastructure across all three railway lines, rail connectivity between Pune and Mumbai has remained severely disrupted. While one railway line has been restored for limited train operations, restoration work on the remaining two railway lines continues under challenging conditions, with engineering teams working round-the-clock despite continuous rain and difficult terrain. As a result, several major trains have been cancelled or diverted, forcing thousands of passengers to depend on road transport at a much higher cost. To minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers, Central Railway (CR) has announced the cancellation of several trains between July 10 and July 17. The affected services include the Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Pune-CSMT Intercity Express, Hyderabad-CSMT Express, Hubbali-Dadar Express, Daund-Indore Express and Chennai Egmore-CSMT Superfast Mail.

Arun Siya, divisional controller, MSRTC Pune division, said, “The disruption in railway services has resulted in an unprecedented increase in passenger demand on the Pune-Mumbai route over the past four days. Normally, we operate around 80 to 90 e-Shivai bus services daily between the two cities. Considering the extraordinary situation, we have increased the number to nearly 130 services per day. In addition to these electric buses, conventional ST buses are being deployed whenever passenger queues increase so that no commuter is left stranded. Our officers are continuously monitoring the situation at bus stations, and buses are being added immediately based on demand. Passenger safety and uninterrupted transport remain our top priorities, and these additional services will continue until normal railway operations are fully restored.”

Meanwhile, enhanced bus operations have brought considerable relief to thousands of passengers who were left with limited travel options due to the prolonged rail disruption. The Pune station and Swargate bus depots witnessed heavy crowds on Friday, with several travellers reaching early to secure seats as buses departed with full occupancy throughout the day.

Hitesh Mahajan, a passenger travelling to Mumbai for official work, said, “I was supposed to travel to Mumbai by Deccan Queen but after learning that the train had been cancelled, I had no option but to board an MSRTC bus. The additional buses introduced by the corporation have made a huge difference because getting a seat would have otherwise been extremely difficult. The journey may take a little longer, but at least we will be able to reach our destination without paying exorbitant taxi fares.”

Another passenger, Rashida Sayyed, who was travelling to Mumbai to visit her family, said, “Repeated train cancellations have created a lot of uncertainty, and private cab operators are charging very high fares. The increased frequency of MSRTC buses has come as a major relief. Despite the heavy rush, the staff is managing passengers efficiently, and buses are leaving regularly, ensuring that people do not have to wait for several hours.”

With railway restoration work in the ghat section still underway and several train cancellations scheduled till next week, MSRTC officials expect passenger demand on the Pune-Mumbai corridor to remain significantly higher than normal. The corporation has assured commuters that additional e-Shivai buses and conventional ST buses will continue to be deployed whenever required till such time rail services return to normalcy.