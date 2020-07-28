e-paper
Home / Cities / Gambhir visits Ghazipur landfill, AAP questions height reduction claim

Gambhir visits Ghazipur landfill, AAP questions height reduction claim

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: East Delhi MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday visited the Ghazipur landfill site to inspect measures that the municipal corporation had taken to reduce the height of the landfill site.

He was accompanied by East Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Nirmal Jain and the civic agency’s commissioner Dilraj Kaur.

Gambhir said that the height of Ghazipur landfill site had been reduced by 40 feet by segregating and treating legacy waste on the landfill with the help of trommel machines.

“It was possible because of continuous efforts of EDMC. Our objective is development of the area, so it is expected of the Delhi Government to encourage and support us in development works,” Gambhir said.

In 2019, the landfill had touched a height of 65 metres. In September 2017, a portion of the Ghazipur landfill collapsed and came tumbling on the road, trapping two passers-by, who died.

Last week, Gambhir had claimed that the height of the landfill has been reduced by 40 feet.

Dilraj Kaur, EDMC commissioner, said approximately 140 lakh tonnes of waste is being segregated and treated with the help of eight machines set up at the site. She said the size of landfill site is a serious challenge to EDMC.

“These trommel machines process 640 metric tons of waste every day. We plan to install four more new machines to speed up the work of processing of legacy waste. The waste is separated in three parts with a separator. First- light waste such as plastic, polythene, and cloth, etc. Second, heavy waste such as glass and metal and third, other small substances and inert soil. The segregated waste is sent to treatment plants for processing,” she said.

Reacting to Gambhir’s visit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the area, Kuldeep Kumar, said the BJP leader was misleading people by spreading ‘lies’ such as the reduction in the height of the landfill by 40 feet.

“If he had informed me about his visit, I would have accompanied him and apprised him about the worries of the public there,” Kumar said.

