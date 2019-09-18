Gang that cheated Nepali job aspirants busted, 7 held

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:50 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had arrested nine people and busted a gang of alleged conmen who cheated job aspirants from Nepal by promising them jobs in Canada and helping them procure visas. Police said at least 40 job seekers from Nepal and India were cheated by the gang.

Police said thee arrested suspects had also led them to a lab in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri where they printed fake Indian passport and visas of Canada and Schengen Area. A total of 43 Indian and Nepalese passports, 32 biodata pages of Indian passport and equipment used for producing forged Visa stickers and passports were seized.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Deo said that the gang usually targeted young job aspirants from Nepal who were looking for jobs in foreign countries. They allured them initially by giving them assurance of providing them employment in Canada.

“The racketeers used to take some deposit from the job aspirants in Nepal, before calling them to Delhi. They used to take their passports for depositing them in the High Commission of Canada for the purpose of getting visa. However, instead they used to attach forged visa stickers on their passports and send them pictures through WhatsApp to convince them and get the remaining money. After taking the money, the racketeers used to disappear,” said DCP Deo.

According to the DCP, the arrests came following investigation into a case registered on the complaint of the Embassy of Nepal, alleging that three Nepali citizens were cheated of R14-15 lakh by some fraudsters who promised them jobs in Canada.

The suspects were identified and raids were conducted. Jitender Kumar Mandal, a Nepali national, was arrested on September 5 from Delhi. His interrogation led to the arrest of other suspects.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 21:50 IST