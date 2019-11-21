Gangster’s wife, sister and hotel manager sent in judicial custody; 6 Delhi cops get bail

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:59 IST

LUCKNOW Gangster Sohrab’s wife and sister, along with the hotel manager who provided rooms to them during illegal stay of the criminal in Lucknow, were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday, said police officials.

Sohrab was taken into custody by the city police for being sent him back to a Delhi jail. He will be handed over to another team of Delhi police, after it reaches Lucknow. Meanwhile, six Delhi police personnel, who accompanied him to Lucknow illegally, were sent back to Delhi after their weapons were seized, said Lucknow cops.

The police-criminal nexus was exposed on Wednesday when Sohrab was found staying at a hotel under Naka police station limits in Lucknow along with his kin. A team of Delhi cops, comprising a sub-inspector, a head constable and four constables, was also staying there. They had accompanied Sohrab from Tihar jail in the national capital for a court hearing in Kanpur.

Additional superintendent of police (west), Vikas Chandra Tripathi said 10 people, including Sohrab, his wife Sanno, sister Yasmin, six Delhi police personnel and the hotel manager, Ankit Mishra were arrested from the hotel.

He said the cops were charged under Section 221 of the IPC for allowing the gangster, in judicial custody, to visit Lucknow, but they were granted bail.

“The weapons of Delhi police personnel have been seized after taking Sohrab’s custody from them and now they will report to their senior authorities in Delhi,” he said. Further departmental inquiry had been recommended against them to the Delhi police, he added.

The ASP said Sohrab along with wife and sister have been charged under IPC sections 332 for voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty as they manhandled city police team during raid at the hotel, 353 for assault to deter public servant from discharging his duty, 504 for insulting and 506 for criminal intimidation.

Sohrab, Rustam and their elder brother Salim have multiple criminal cases lodged against them in Lucknow, Kanpur and Delhi since 2004. The charges include murder, attempt to murder, loot and extortion. All brothers were lodged at different jails in Delhi. The trio made news when they shot dead three persons in different localities of Lucknow on the eve of Eid in 2005.

In that incident, they had called up the then SSP, Ashutosh Pandey, before committing the crimes and challenged him to try and prevent the murders.