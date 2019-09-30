e-paper
Gangster Sampat Nehra ‘ordered’ Chandigarh property dealer’s murder

The gangster was irked after the property dealer reportedly called him “just a kid” while telling him that he won’t back out of the land deal in Zirakpur; 10 bullet injuries were found in various parts of the victim’s body, as per post-mortem

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Property dealer Sonu Shah was shot dead at his office in Chandigarh.
Property dealer Sonu Shah was shot dead at his office in Chandigarh.(HT PHOTO)
         

Property dealer Sonu Shah, a history-sheeter whose real name was Rajbir Singh, sustained 10 bullet injuries in various parts of his body, in the attack at his office in Chandigarh on Saturday.

This was revealed after his postmortem was conducted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Sunday.

Shah was shot dead while two of his aides, Joginder Singh ‘Pehalwan’ and Palwinder Singh ‘Romi’, were critically injured in a suspected gang-related violence at Burail village in Sector 45 on Saturday afternoon. A total of 14 empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. These had been fired from .32 bore and .30 bore pistols. The four assailants had fled in a white Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car after the crime.

Even as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Charajit Singh Virk said the department is investigating various angles, sources said it was Shah’s heated argument with gangster Sampat Nehra during a WhatsApp call that led to the attack. The bone of contention was a plot of land in Zirakpur where a dhabha is operating.

Shah is reported to have called Sampat “just a kid” while telling him that he won’t back out of the land deal in Zirakpur, said a senior police official privy to the investigation. Irked by this statement, Sampat allegedly asked members of the Ambala-based Monu Rana gang to carry out the crime, he said.

Investigating officials also rounded up the victim’s cousin Monty Shah for questioning.

“Their relation had turned sour because of a family dispute. Both were not on talking terms. Monty has close ties with another gangster who too had a dispute with Shah,” said another police official requesting anonymity.

“The data of recently snatched white cars from Punjab and Haryana is being collected. Police are working on different angles, including Shah’s enmity with criminals during his stay in the Burail and Ropar Jail. Clues are being gathered through Shah’s call records. Punjab and Haryana police officials have also provided details about members of the gangs that could have been involved,” said DSP Virk.

Police are also conducting raids at possible hideouts of the suspects in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:47 IST

