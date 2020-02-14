Garbage burning continues along river Hindon

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:55 IST

The banks of river Hindon, near the Nandi Park adjacent to the Raj Nagar Extension Road, have been witnessing massive dumping and burning of garbage over the past few days. Environmentalists said the activity is completely in violation of the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

They said on Friday, smoke was seen rising from the area. A closer inspection revealed vehicles of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation entering a small unpaved road which leads to the river bank, adjacent to the Hindon elevated road.

“There have been several instances of garbage dumping and burning. On Friday, the same violations were again noticed on the river banks and corporation trucks were seen entering and leaving the area. This amounts to a violation of NGT’s direction and we may move a contempt plea,” Vikrant Sharma, city based environmentalist and lawyer, said.

HT visited the spot below the Hindon elevated road and found massive heaps of garbage which were set afire; smoke was billowing from the area. A solid waste collection truck that had “NNG Udyan Vibhag Ghaziabad” written on its side (registration number UP14S-7620) was also seen leaving the spot.

“We have been complaining time and again to authorities and had also filed a petition over the issue with the NGT. In 2015, the tribunal had directed an environmental compensation cost of ₹20,000 be levied against violators and had also directed that the authorities take strict action against dumping of garbage on the river banks,” Sharma said.

The NGT order states, “Further, we direct that the any person, authority, officers or official shall not throw, dump and/or burn any municipal solid waste and other wastes anywhere in the district Ghaziabad particularly on the bank of river Hindon and road adjacent thereto.”

Municipal commissioner Dinesh Chandra could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. Additional municipal commissioner Pramod Kumar denied any dumping of garbage at the site and said he will inquire into the matter.

“The truck driver had probably gone there to dump dry leaves. There have been instances of anti-social elements setting the dry leaves on fire. But the driver should have informed us in case he saw anything burning. We will inquire in detail about the incident,” he added.