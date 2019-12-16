Gathering at Pune varsity condemns CAA; expresses solidarity with Jamia students

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:19 IST

PUNE: Students from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), colleges and people from various organisations gathered inside the university campus on Monday evening to condemn the Delhi police action on Jamia Milia Islamia University students, the enactment of the Citizens (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), and the National Registry for Citizens (NRC) brought by BJP government.

Gathering under the auspices of ‘NRC Virodhi Sangharsh Kruti Samiti’ the gathering of more than 300 people held a protest rally near Aniket canteen.

Slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and placards expressing their strong anti-government sentiments were displayed by the students. Student leaders spoke at the gathering and gave vent to their feelings.

Sandeep Barve from Yuvak Kranti Dal said, “We all are followers of the Indian Constitution and we will protest within the framework of the constitution.” He compared the situation to the rule of the British in the pre-Independence era and said the time had for students to come together and protest against the BJP government.

Two alumni from Jamia University, Mohammad Bilal and Talha Javed from the 2016 batch of mechanical engineering were also present for the protest.

Bilal said, “It is not basically about any university; we all need to protest against the CAA and the NRC.”

He said that the attack by the police inside Jamia university was brutal and this had been captured by videos taken by students. Another protest by alumni of Jamia students in Pune has been planned on Tuesday at the Pune district collectorate.

The students said since they could not go to Delhi to express solidarity, “we will give our support from here in Pune in all possible ways.”

Satish Gore, youth Congress state secretary said, “This fight is against facism and communalism.”

Earlier in the day, various student groups from SPPU had planned a protest signature campaign in front of Fergusson College gates but were denied permission by the police. They have now planned to hold this campaign on Tuesday.

In the afternoon, Bhim Army Bahujan Ekta Mission, a Dalit group held a ‘shirt-less’ protest by baring their chests at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar garden near the Pune district collectorate.

The ‘Luit Assamese Society in Pune’ also expressed disappointment with the Pune Police over the denial of permission to hold a peaceful protest to condemn the CAA.