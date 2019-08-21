GB Nagar collectorate staff protest, say they want ACs in office

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:42 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh ministerial collectorate karamchari sangh on Wednesday held a protest at the Gautam Budh Nagar collectorate and gave a 24-point memorandum of demands to the district administration, among which was also an interesting demand — installation of air-conditioners at workplaces as the weather for most of the year is “ very hot”.

The protest in the district was part of a statewide agitation at all collectorates, demanding pay parity, reservation in promotion, change in pension scheme, among others. They also want that the collectorate be named mini secretariat.

“In Gautam Budh Nagar and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, the weather is hot and disagreeable for about eight months a year. During summer months, employees are left to sweat it out. These days, the expectations from government employees are high and an air-conditioned environment will increase the efficiency of the staff,”Shashi Bhushan Tiwari, president of the sangh, said.

Others also feel that making the collectorate air-conditioned will increase efficiency of staff and provide relief to visitors.

Dinesh Jain, president (corporate and legal affairs), UFLEX group and patron of Noida Management Association said, “Corporates are helping the administration in improving school infrastructure, water harvesting and other projects. Similarly, they should also help the administration in providing a ‘corporate environment’ at collectorates.”

In Gautam Budh Nagar, there are 52 employees at the collectorate against the required strength of 175. “We have been protesting with these 24 demands for the past many years,”Shashi Bhushan Tiwari, the sangh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar president, said.

The other demands included promotion of 10% collectorate clerical staff as nayab tehsildars; cancellation of new pension scheme; and revival of old pension scheme. Promotion should be on the seniority basis and should be applicable from the day a post falls vacant, the sangh has demanded.

Work at collectorate was affected as employees were on sitting outside the district magistrate’s office. Additional district magistrate Diwakar Singh said, “All employees were on a sit-in protest and gave a 24-point demand letter addressed to the chief minister. It will be forwarded to the CM’s office.”

Regarding the district staff, Singh said, “We have 65 sanctioned posts and 33 are lying vacant as employees have retired and new appointments have not been made. As per norms, we require 130 employees, and, hence, the present staff are overburdened. One employee is looking after four to five wings.”

Sangh secretary Om Prakash said,”We have demanded that we should get a pay on par with secretariat staff. Further, we have demanded that collectorates should have proper furniture, photostat machines and cold water dispensers. Cashless medical treatment should be given to employees.”

