GDA completes sewer network upgrade of Ahimsa Khand 2; will benefit 22 high-rises

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:02 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has completed the work of upgrading the sewer network in Ahimsa Khand 2 and Indirapuram, which is expected to give relief to residents of 22 high-rises in the localities. The authority officials said they are connecting the high-rises with the sewer network to resolve problems of overflow and backflow.

According to GDA officials, the network comprises extra capacity sewer lines over an area of 1.5km and are getting connected to the sewage outlets of the high-rises. They added that the project was completed at an estimated cost of about ₹2 crore.

“The earlier network lines had lower capacity which resulted in issues of sewage backflow and overflow. The new network can hold more sewage and the lines will cater to the needs of the locality for the coming 30 more years. The old lines of the network will also be used. The network will take the sewage to our main pumping station from where it will be taken up to our 56 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant in Shakti Khand,” AK Chaudhary, executive engineer, GDA, said.

The residents are hopeful that the sewerage issues will now be resolved but said they toiled hard to get GDA to augment the network capacity.

“Initially, we moved the Allahabad high court in 2016 which gave directions to the GDA to form a committee for resolution of issues. However, seeing no action, we moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT). After that, the authority moved into action and started the work which finally got completed this month,” Alok Kumar, founder member of the federation of association of apartment owners and resident of Arihant Harmony, said.

“The sewerage issues led to backflow and overflow. The dirty water often flooded the basement of high-rises and even entered the rainwater harvesting systems, leading to deterioration of groundwater quality. The other localities in Indirapuram also have similar issues which has resulted due to more people moving into these areas, but the infrastructure could not get upgraded simultaneously,” he said.

Ahimsa Khand 2, along with Kanawani, houses an estimated population of 60,000.

“We hope that the new network will resolve issues of overflow and backflow. There are still some high-rises which have complained that their outlets have not been connected to main lines yet,” DK Maurya, resident of Niho-Scottish Garden, said.

GDA officials said the connections have been established and if any high-rise is left, they will be connected soon.

The GDA has already got prepared a detailed survey report of Indirapuram’s sewage network from a consultant. The study report revealed that extra sewage from other areas is entering the 56 MLD STP which is maintained by the GDA.

The report also stated that 56 MLD STP was running at full capacity while the Indirapuram’s flow was only about 16 MLD.

“We will be taking decision on the report soon. Once it is done, we will ask the consultant to prepare a detailed project report,” VN Singh, chief engineer, GDA, said.

