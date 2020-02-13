GDA floats scheme to okay extra construction by plot owners

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:16 IST

After the announcement of the one-time settlement (OTS-2020) scheme for property payment defaulters, the state government has now announced another scheme for compounding (regularisation) of additional constructions. The government has rolled out the draft of this scheme and invited objections till February 20.

Officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) said the draft of the scheme takes into account extra construction related to setback areas, floor area ratio (FAR), basements, height of building, extra housing units, parking and compounding walls, etc.

“The scheme will not be applicable for unauthorised colonies or for any encroachment/construction on government land. The properties which are mortgaged or have legal disputes will also not be eligible under the scheme. Likewise, any construction on water bodies, etc. will also be left out of the ambit of the scheme,” Asheesh Shivpuri, chief architect & town planner, GDA, said.

As per the draft, a maximum of 20% extra construction (of the plot area) will be compoundable for plots up to 300 square metres, with a provision that side and rear setbacks be fully compoundable but the front setback be compoundable up to 50%.

For the group housing/commercial/institutional, etc. there is a proposal for 15% of compounding of extra constructions with a provision that maximum of 15% of setback be allowed if there is an approval from the fire department.

In terms of FAR, the draft states that one extra floor will be compoundable if there are proper fire safety provisions in place in plotted properties.

In the group housing/commercial/institutional properties, the draft proposes for compounding of maximum of 20% of the permissible FAR. As per the existing by-laws, only 10% of extra construction is compoundable.

Properties which are located out of the development area and on roads having width of more than 18 metres but less than 24 metres will be compoundable to the extent of 33% of the permissible FAR. Properties on roads that are more than 24 metres wide will be allowed compounding to the extent of 50% of the permissible FAR.

The basements (on private property) will be compoundable if it poses no structural safety issues for nearby buildings and an approval is received from owners of properties on either side.

According to GDA officials, the scheme will be beneficial for about 650-700 buildings which are under construction. They added that GDA has already written to the state government to take a call on conditional regularisation of commercial activities running on the ground floor of residential properties.

“In Ghaziabad, major violations in constructions are related to commercial activities in residential areas. If the land use conversion can be incorporated in the draft, it will become more beneficial to residents,” Shivpuri added.