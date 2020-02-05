Get a glimpse of two royal Bengal tigresses at Ludhiana zoo

cities

Visitors and wildlife enthusiasts have something to cheer as Inchara, a 14-year-old royal Bengal tigress, has been released for public display at tiger safari in the city zoo.

She is one of the two female cats that were brought by municipal corporation (MC) from Chhatbir Zoo, Zirakpur, on January 10. District forest officer of Phillaur wildlife division, Khushwinder Singh, said the zoo would release another tigress, Chirag, 12, from the enclosure for public viewing on Thursday.

Chhatbir Zoo senior veterinary officer and technical consultant for all zoos in the state, MP Singh, said both the tigresses were put in a 21-day quarantine period. Quarantine is a strategy aimed at limiting exposure of the healthy population by restricting movement of animals who are considered dangerous. “During the observation period, their behaviour patterns, eating habits along with other parameters were thoroughly monitored. Both the tigresses are in a good state and fit for breeding,” MP Singh said, adding that the forest department was also in the process of bringing a healthy male for breeding. The wildlife department has shifted the two cats in a bid to attract more visitors to the tiger safari.

OTHER ANIMALS TO BE BROUGHT IN

The tiger safari area in the city is spread over 10 hectares and the tigers are released in the safari for public viewing in shifts. Besides Inchara and Chirag, a 18-year-old tiger, Mani, is also in the safari. Khushwinder Singh said the city zoo was also in the process to acquire ‘gharial’, chital deer and some avian birds in the coming weeks.

ADOPTION DRIVE FOR ANIMAL LOVERS

Meanwhile, the district wildlife department has urged animal lovers to come forward and adopt an animal at the city zoo. Forest official Khushwinder Singh said the animal adoption scheme was implemented in 2006 but so far, only two takers have come forward due to lack of awareness and assumptions that prices of adopting zoo animals are high.

“The aim of this scheme to give an opportunity to people in supporting animal conservation while developing a special bond with them. People can adopt animals on monthly and annual basis. The procedure of adopting animals at the zoo is really simple -- one just has to fill the adoption form and submit the monthly or annual amount,” he said.

Presently, the animals that one can adopt at Ludhiana zoo are jackal, royal Bengal tiger, blackbuck, chinkara, sambar, porcupine, cockatiel, dove, duck, emu, kalij pheasant, parrot and partridge.