e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ghaziabad admin asks private schools to submit balance sheets by June 25

Ghaziabad admin asks private schools to submit balance sheets by June 25

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

District administration officials on Monday directed private schools to send their responses, with proofs, on various complaints related to fees and online classes, among others, till June 25. The officials said that if the schools fail to submit replies as directed, they could face action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The officials on Monday issued formal orders and directed the schools to submit their balance sheets for the financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20. They have also directed the schools to submit proofs that no hiked fees are charged for 2020-21.

“We have also sought replies whether the schools have paid salaries to teachers and staff members for the months of April and May. If not, they will have to specify reason. They are also required to certify that no student was barred from taking online classes and no names have been struck off from rolls. They are also directed to submit proofs that no transport fee is charged,” said Ravi Dutt, district inspector of schools, Ghaziabad.

“We have also directed the schools to use NCERT books as part of curriculum. There have been a lot of complaints from parents that schools are prescribing books of private publishers, and it has resulted in undue financial burden on parents. In case the schools fail to reply by June 25, they will face action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act,” he added.

Last week, the district magistrate had held separate meetings with representatives of schools and the members of different parents’ associations.

The representatives of different schools during the meeting had said that their expenses are on the rise due to online classes and they are also facing difficulties in paying salaries to their staff for March and April.

The members of parents’ associations had raised issues that online classes were adding additional financial burden on parents and also raised the issue of schools prescribing books of private publishers.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had said that he will look into the issues of both the sides.

In May, the UP government had directed that no schools can charge transport fees during the lockdown period. It also said that no schools shall increase their fees for academic year 2020-21, and should be charging fees on monthly basis instead of quarterly basis.

top news
Daily tests to climb to 18,000 as Amit Shah holds all-party meet
Daily tests to climb to 18,000 as Amit Shah holds all-party meet
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In