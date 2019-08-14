Ghaziabad: In relief to residents, discharge from 3 Indirapuram STPs to have separate outlet to river Hindon

cities

Ghaziabad: In what may come as a major relief for Indirapuram residents, the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has undertaken a project for carrying treated water from the three sewage treatment plants (STPs) to river Hindon with the help of an alternate route. At present, the discharge from the STPs flows into the Indirapuram drain, which runs parallel to the CISF Road and empties into the Hindon river.

The drain often gets filled with treated water. The situation becomes worse during the monsoon season. Residents of nearby the Ahimsa Khand II said the drain is a major cause of worry when it overflows as it causes backflow of drainage and sewage into the highrises nearby.

“The problem has been persistent for about five-six years and there has been no resolution. The monsoon season is a very scary time for us as the overflowing drain fills up the internal drains of our locality, which further overflow into highrises and basements. The recent road cave-in near DPS, Indirapuram was due to this, as well as due to digging by the developer. The road crumbled again after heavy rain on Tuesday night,” said Alok Kumar, president of federation of association of apartment owners (Indirapuram).

The officials of the UP Jal Nigam said a major reason for the overflow of the drain is the discharge from the three STPs located on the other side of the road.

“The discharge is heavy but the STP outlet is not big in capacity. This results in overflowing on the CISF road and also fills up the CISF drain. Under the plan, we have proposed that a conduit will be laid below the road and the treated water will be shifted 2.5km away to get let it discharge into the river. The capacity of the conduit will be able to cater to all discharge of the three STPs,” said GS Srivastava, chief engineer UP Jal Nigam, Ghaziabad wing.

“The project is taken up under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme and the project has been cleared by the state-level technical committee. We assume it will take about one more month to get final clearance. Once it comes through, the CISF drain will not be required for discharge of treated water,” he added.

The three STPs in Indirapuram are 56 MLD, 74 MLD, and another 56 MLD operated by the Ghaziabad development authority, UP Jal Nigam and municipal corporation.

Meanwhile, the caved-in road, which was under repair near DPS, Indirapuram, further suffered damage due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday night. GDA officials said repair work will be undertaken by adding boulders and construction material, besides putting more sand bags there.

“Repairs are underway. A retaining wall will also be constructed but it will be after the monsoon season. Otherwise, there is a risk of it crumbling down after heavy rain. Meanwhile, we have also proposed that the DPS, Indirapuram Road be made a one-way for entry while the exit will be from the other side, near the Shanti Gopal Hospital. The modalities are being worked out with the traffic police and the road area has been barricaded for repairs,” said RP Singh, executive engineer of GDA.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 23:23 IST